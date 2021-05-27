Kickoff times, TV set for first three UK games

ESPN has announced kickoff times and TV broadcast assignments for Kentucky's first three games of the 2021 college football season.

The Wildcats will open the season on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field against Louisiana Monroe with a noon ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

In Week 2, UK will play its SEC opener against Missouri. It will be a night kickoff for the Cats and Tigers at 7:30 ET on the SEC Network.

On Sept. 18, the Cats are back for a third straight home game with a noon ET kickoff against Chattanooga. That game will air on ESPN+ and SECN+.

Earlier this week, Kentucky announced that games at Kroger Field this season will return to full-capacity seating after dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic last season that greatly limited crowds at sporting events in the SEC.



