Kickoff times set for Kentucky's first three games

Kickoff times for the first three games on Kentucky's 2022 football schedule were announced on Thursday.

The Wildcats will open the season on Sept. 3 with a night game at Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. ET.

On Sept. 10, UK will travel to Gainesville, Fla., to face the Gators in the Swamp. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. ET with an ESPN broadcast. The Cats will be seeking back to back wins over Florida for the first time since 1976-77.

Kentucky returns home to Kroger field on Sept. 17 for a noon kickoff against Youngstown State, representing the home town of UK head coach Mark Stoops and several staff members and players.

The Cats have high expectations for 2022 with the return of quarterback Will Levis among several veteran players on both sides of the ball. Some NFL scouts have ranked Levis as a potential top pick at his position in next year's draft.

Kentucky will also be unveiling a new offense under the direction of Rich Scangarello, who comes to Lexington after being an assistant coach on the San Francisco 49ers staff.



