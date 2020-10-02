CatsIllustrated - Keys to the game

There's no way to know for sure how Kentucky-Ole Miss will play out tomorrow. But based on what we know about the teams involved we can speculate about what might make for favorable conditions for Kentucky.

Here are three keys to the game for Kentucky.

Flip the turnover margin

Kentucky actually did "the little things" very well and played a mostly clean game for it to be a season opener last week.

There weren't too many penalties. The offense was something of a work of art early in the game. It looked like a senior-laden team straight out of the gate, just as one would expect or at least hope.

But the turnover margin in Auburn's favor was a sign that Kentucky did have some sloppy play to clean up. It resulted in most of the difference in the scoring column when you factor the points that came off the board for Kentucky and the points Auburn gained.

Kentucky can win with a sub-zero turnover margin against Ole Miss but this is one of the most important, most telling stats in the game of football. It would be a bad sign for the rest of this season if the 'Cats are on the wrong side of the ledger in the turnover category two weeks in a row to start the season.

Avoid three-and-outs

Key to Kentucky's strategy, the way it wants to play, is avoiding three-and-outs.

Remember the Shannon Dawson year? Too many three-and-outs. Too many high risk throws that ended drive after drive prematurely. That put the defense on the bad field in bad spots. It didn't make for a good winning formula.

Last year Kentucky got to be pretty good at driving the whole length of the field, stringing together lots of plays, first downs, and yards. That was one reason the defense didn't have much of a drop-off from 2018.

Kentucky racked up 380+ yards of offense against Auburn with 21 first downs and those are both good numbers. But early this week Mark Stoops pointed out that there were too many three-and-outs and in the second half that was a reason Kentucky was unable to get a better outcome.

Keeping Matt Corral and that dangerous Ole Miss offense off the field is important. Limiting possessions for both teams so as to avoid a shootout is important. Thus, avoiding three-and-outs and getting back to a more familiar brand of UK football under Stoops is essential.

Re-establish the running game

Before last week's game if you had said Kentucky would pass the ball about 50% of the time most people probably would assume that would not be a great thing. True, the coaches have talked about finding more balance. But the widespread assumption has been this would still be a team that runs the ball 55-60% of the time.



That's the line's primary strength and that plays to the talent at the skill positions which is weighted toward the backs.

Kentucky rushed for 150 yards in its season opener against Auburn. It needs to rush for a lot more than that against Ole Miss unless the coaches plan on doubling down on the 50-50 run-pass split.

This is the perfect opponent to reestablish a dominant ground game against.