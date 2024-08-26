PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Keys to the Game

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (USA TODAY SPORTS Images)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Keys to the game might seem a bit over the top with Kentucky currently a 28-point favorite against Southern Miss.

That's the same spread Kentucky faced against Lamar Jackson on the road in Louisville back in 2017, however, and we know how that game turned out.

There are many ways to win when you're a four touchdown favorite but here are the basics.

Establish the run

A strong rushing attack is one of the best defenses against upset watch. If Kentucky can come out and establish the running game with Brock Vandagriff, Gavin Wimsatt, Demo Sumo-Karngbaye, Jamarion Wilcox, those tight ends, and that offensive line, the Wildcats should have no trouble during Week 1.

Kentucky's receivers should have a big advantage against the USM secondary and there should be some splash plays that light up the scoreboard and make it to highlight reels. But fans should want to see Kentucky's offensive line establish control up front.

UK failed to rush for 100 yards in most of the games on the second half of last year's schedule. This is a team UK needs to have success running the ball against in order for you to feel good about the run game the rest of the season.

Southern Miss gave up 2,145 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground last year. They gave up 306 rushing yards to Florida State, 287 to South Alabama, and 238 to Mississippi State. Of course, in the portal era you can do a lot of work to fix your team in the offseason.

USM seems to think the defensive line is the strength of the team but UK can put that to the test right away.

No communication lapses in the secondary

Tate Rodemaker is the kind of quarterback who can thrive on short and intermediate range passes but we're expecting Kentucky to play tighter coverage of those receivers this year, perhaps because they have the ability to combine a strong pass rush with a better situation at cornerback.

What you don't want to see are communication lapses on the back end. Kentucky now has a very experienced safety room and those guys should be crisp even during Week 1.

Eliminating explosives is something Kentucky always wants to do. Last year, in spite of more defensive struggles than usual, Kentucky was one of the nation's better teams at preventing explosives.

USM's wide receiver room is not expected to be one of the roster's strengths so fans should want to see Kentucky's secondary in total control for most of the game.

Protect the football

Last year Kentucky was -2 in turnover margin and Southern Miss was +2. That doesn't tell us anything about how this year, much less this game, will go.

UK hasn't had a huge turnover problem for the whole Stoops era but UK has been underwater in the turnover category for four of the last five seasons with only the COVID season the exception.

Kentucky turned it over three times when Southern Miss came into Lexington and upset the Wildcats to start the 2016 season. Don't repeat that and you should be okay.

There are other things we'll be watching for in terms of bellwethers for the rest of the year, but if Kentucky avoids disaster in these three areas, it should start the season 1-0.

