Kentucky will be a solid favorite against the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuesday night's game to be played in Rupp Arena.

Here are some keys to a Wildcat win in their second and final regular season game against UGA and Anthony Edwards.

Don't come out flat ... Truthfully, Kentucky might be able to survive coming out a little flat. But if UK isn't firing on all cylinders after an emotional road win, that would be one of the first ingredients in a UGA win. It's hard to see UK failing to protect its home court against a team like the Bulldogs unless it sleeps on the game a little bit.

Keep it up on the glass ... While we often hear "this team will be tough to beat if they shoot like that," for this Kentucky team becoming a rebounding machine might be more realistic and sustainable. They had not been that prior to Saturday, but winning the glass by 18 on the road against Arkansas - a team it should have beaten on the boards - was a step in the right direction. Dominant the rebounding on both ends of the court and Kentucky probably doesn't lose a game like this. UK beat UGA 41-35 on the glass in Athens and that's something it can improve on Tuesday night.

Ashton Hagans keeps it up ... Since Hagans' injury a few games ago he had started to show some bad habits, or at least some struggles. The Arkansas game was Hagans surging back in the right direction. He made much better decisions with the ball and didn't give away points with bad turnovers and bad shots. He's always going to "get his" with his penchant for assists, steals, and rebounds, and if he can avoid the mental lapses and breakdowns as he did on Saturday, everything Kentucky does looks better.

Feed the ball to Richards ... Kentucky's junior center was a stellar 8/11 on field goals against UGA the first time these teams met. Georgia did not have an answer for Richards, although he did have four turnovers. Fouls were, as usual, the only thing that slowed him down. Establishing his game in the post early could open everything else up.

Guard the perimeter ... Fortunately for Kentucky, this is something it's good at. Every team is going to be better from three in wins than losses when you look at the entire season. UGA has absolutely been that lately. In a win against Tennessee recently the Bulldogs were 10/23 from outside. In recent losses to Kentucky, Auburn, and Mississippi State, the Bulldogs were ice cold for the most part.