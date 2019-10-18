Each week Cats Illustrated comes up with several important "keys" to Kentucky's next football game. Some are easier to accomplish than others.

Winning in Athens won't be easy, but here are a few things that could make an upset bid more possible.

Winning the turnover battle would help ... Looking to South Carolina's win at Georgia last weekend is probably a good place to start. The number one reason the Gamecocks were able to pull a huge surprise against the odds was simple: USC won the turnover battle 4-0. As Kirby Smart said, its virtually impossible to win a football game when you lose the turnover battle 4-0. UGA still almost won the game even with that ugly stat going South Carolina's way. It's a little sobering to realize that was a primary reason South Carolina won the game but it's a pretty good sign Kentucky needs its own ball security and several UGA mistakes to have a chance.

Create some negative yardage plays ... Georgia is not a very explosive offensive team. The Bulldogs rank 73rd in the country in plays resulting in 20+ yard gains. Kentucky has been much better than UGA in that respect. With receiver Lawrence Cager likely out for UGA, just as he was out for the loss to South Carolina, it could be difficult for UGA to create a lot of big plays. But what the Bulldogs do well is march down the field methodically. The best way to counter that, if you're Kentucky -- besides turnovers of course -- is to create some negative yardage plays that mess up the Dawgs' down and distance situations and create uncomfortable second or third and longs.

Kentucky's offensive line needs its game of the season ... Georgia is allowing well under three yards per carry and has been stout against the run this season. Even with UK rushing for 330 yards against Arkansas, moving the line of scrimmage against UGA will not be easy. Kentucky's offensive line needs its best game of the season. The line has played fairly well this year but this is a new challenge and they need to step up with the same level of play we saw from this unit against Florida on the road last year.

Some receiver needs to step up ... Even if Kentucky is able to run the ball well, it probably won't be enough if UK is totally one-dimensional. Someone on the outside -- whether its Lynn Bowden if Sawyer Smith is in at quarterback or Ahmad Wagner on deep outside routes -- needs to become enough of a threat that Georgia has to at least think about the pass.

Avoid a fourth straight disastrous start ... Turns out, the bad start against Arkansas wasn't crippling. But allowing a 74-yard touchdown run to D'Andre Swift on the game's opening drive would probably lead to a worse outcome than we saw last week when UK weathered another early meltdown. At some point this team has to start as strong as it plays later in the game.