Kentucky is a 10-point favorite going into this weekend's game in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

Here are some keys to the game for the Wildcats to avoid an upset at the hands of a struggling Commodore team.

Don't let Ke'Shawn Vaughn beat you ... If Vanderbilt has had a bright spot this year it has been the play of its starting senior running back who was recruited by the Wildcats several years ago. One year after rushing for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns, Vaughn has seen his numbers dip slightly but he still has 818 yards and six scores for a bad team. Vaughn's numbers have been down in conference play (80.6 YPG) compared to Vanderbilt's three non-conference games (111.3 YPG). But this is a player who is capable of making plays against any team in the country. He averaged 4.93 yards per carry against Georgia, rushed for 130 yards against LSU, and had 96 yards and a pivotal touchdown in Vandy's 21-14 win against Missouri. If Kentucky can minimize Vaughn's impact on the game, that will be a big taking a big step towards avoiding an upset.

Rattle Riley Neal early ... Quarterback Riley Neal was Vanderbilt's primary signal caller for the Commodores' first six games of the season. But he played sparingly against Missouri and South Carolina then missed the Florida game. He has been ruled good to go for Kentucky and with Mo Hasan doubtful that means UK will see a lot of Neal behind center. For a player who should have some rust, it would be very helpful if Kentucky's top pass rushers -- Calvin Taylor and Boogie Watson in particular -- could create some havoc inside and on the edge. Neal is not the kind of quarterback who has made a ton of mistakes with just four picks on 186 pass attempts this season, but UK doesn't want him to get in an early rhythm and plant the seeds of an upset bid.

Finish drives ... By now it's clear that Kentucky's manner of operating on offense doesn't lend itself to a lot of drives, i.e. opportunities. That's one reason Kentucky was able to sustain several quality drives without scoring more than 13 points against Tennessee (there were other reasons also). If Kentucky isn't going to get more than a few opportunities with the ball each half, it becomes very important that the Wildcats finish when they drive deep into Commodore territory. That has been a weak spot for Kentucky this year.

Avoid untimely penalties ... Along the same lines as in the point above, i.e. Kentucky having little margin for error offensively, untimely penalties on the Wildcats have really hurt the offense in key moments. That's partly because every drive is significant, and when a holding penalty negates a 15 yard gain or illegal motion sets UK back into 2nd and 15, it's difficult for the offense to recover. To keep drives moving, UK must avoid crippling or deflating offensive penalties.