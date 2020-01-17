For some Kentucky fans struggling to get over Wednesday's game, the idea of the Wildcats winning on the road in Fayetteville when they couldn't do it in Columbia might seem difficult to fathom.

But Kentucky does have a real chance and it's an important game for the resume.

Here are some keys to the game, and if Kentucky can accomplish or avoid them it would greatly help their chances at a road victory.

Get back on defense ... Arkansas is not going to try to grind it out in the halfcourt against Kentucky. At least it would be a surprise if they do. According to KenPom the Razorbacks play at the 80th-fastest tempo in college basketball. And according to Cats Illustrated's friends at Synergy Sports, Arkansas is in the top 99th percentile of all teams in college basketball when it comes to scoring on transition opportunities. Arkansas is just an average team when it comes to scoring in the halfcourt. Kentucky is probably fine playing an up tempo game. One of the good things about John Calipari's teams is they can typically win playing different styles of basketball. But they still have to get back on defense and avoid mental lapses that leave shooters wide open or don't account for players who are filling the lanes.

Better defensive rebounding ... Kentucky is beating its opponents by almost six boards per game on the entire season. But lately Kentucky has been giving up far too many offensive rebounds. South Carolina pulled down 20 offensive boards, by far the most that Kentucky had allowed all season. The game before, Alabama had 16. Louisville had 16 offensive boards against the 'Cats as well. Kentucky's last two opponents have attempted 76 and 73 field goals, in large part because of all those offensive rebounds. It's not just that Kentucky is forcing a lot of misses. South Carolina shot 20/36 from the field in the second half and still rebounded 50-percent of its misses. This is a multifaceted problem. Nick Richards has to stay on the court. Kahlil Whitney has to play to his size and athleticism. Keion Brooks has to earn enough minutes to remain a factor on the glass. Nate Sestina has to block out. E.J. Montgomery can't constantly leave his feet and get out of rebounding position.

The good news? Arkansas only has 25 offensive rebounds in SEC play compared to 45 for its opponents. This does not appear to be such an Arkansas strength that it would set up poorly for Kentucky.

Value every possession ... Kentucky isn't good enough at this point to survive a flurry of poor shot decisions or errant passes. The risky lob, the drive that leads to a guard leaving his feet with nowhere to go with the ball, the failure to be strong with the ball on the low block - these are just a few of the issues that have contributed to some turnovers that were bad because they were untimely of late. This sloppiness allowed Alabama to inch closer and make it a nail biter when Kentucky had been winning comfortably for most of the game and it allowed South Carolina to make a run and take the lead. When one or two players are hot, that doesn't mean a third and fourth players need to look for their shots to get in on the action. This is the part of the year when players need to be settling into smaller, more confined but comfortable roles.

Arkansas has forced 62 turnovers in four SEC games. That appears to be a more dangerous part of the matchup than the Razorbacks' offensive rebounding.

Don't let Whitt and Joe beat you ... One of the things that makes Arkansas dangerous is the Razorbacks have three players who have scored 30 or more points in a game this season.But Isaiah Joe and Jimmy Whitt Jr., are really the players Kentucky and other opponents have to watch out for. Joe has been a 40-percent 3-point shooter in SEC play and is averaging 19 points per contest. Right behind him at 18.8 points per game in SEC play is Whitt, who is 31/57 from the field in those conference match ups. Even if you key in on those two Arkansas still has double-digit scorers in Mason Jones and Desi Sills, but like Kentucky, Arkansas doesn't go very deep in terms of great players. It relies pretty heavily on a core.