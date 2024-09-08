PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Key stats from UK's ugly loss to South Carolina

Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Before Kentucky's SEC opener against South Carolina, CI managing editor Jeff Drummond laid out some interesting numbers for both teams.

Here are some of the key stats from Kentucky's ugly 31-6 loss to South Carolina.

193 ... LaNorris Sellers' passer rating. That's through the roof. Sellers was 11/15 for 159 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. That's a very good day on a small number of attempts.

180 ... UK's team rushing yardage without sacks. That's a pretty good day. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and Jason Patterson both averaged over four yards per carry. Wimsatt had 44 rushing yards on six attempts.

19 ... The number of Kentucky rushing attempts in the second quarter. The Wildcats only attempted a single pass all quarter long. Notably, the second quarter was the only quarter during which Kentucky outscored South Carolina.

5 ... Sacks allowed by Kentucky on the day. havoc numbers don't look all that different. South Carolina: Five sacks, 11 TFLs. Kentucky: three sacks, 12 TFLs. But Sellers only lost 12 yards on those three sacks while Vandagriff lost 41 yards. Protection was a major issue, but beyond that, the pressure really bothered Vandagriff.

Also, five is the number of Kentucky drives that lasted three plays or fewer. Two of Kentucky's first four drives were three and outs. Two of the other first four went for 20 yards or less. Kentucky's first two drives of the second half were three and outs which went for -22 yards.

3 ... The number of third down conversions for both teams. Kentucky had a couple of ugly third downs allowed but USC was just 3/10 on third down. Kentucky was only 3/14 on third down.

2.9 ... Yards per play for Kentucky's offense on the day. The Wildcats actually ran more plays than South Carolina (63 to 50) but only averaged 2.9 yards per play on the game. The run game did some interesting things so blame the passing game, which only generated 44 yards.

1 ... Total yard of offense for UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff. That's an unbelievable number, but it's true. He was 3/10 for 30 yards passing and was charged with -29 rushing yards because of five South Carolina sacks. That comes out to one total yard for a quarterback who played most of the game.

Also, UK only had one passing play that went for 15 yards or more.

