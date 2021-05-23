Kessler's HR lifts Cats over Dores in regular-season finale

Down to its final strike of the regular season, Kentucky got a three-run, game-winning home run from Coltyn Kessler on Saturday in Nashville to beat No. 3 Vanderbilt 7-5.

The Wildcats (29-22, 12-18 SEC) take the momentum to Hoover, Ala., for next week's SEC Tournament. UK will face Florida at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in the first game.

Kentucky competed with the defending national champions in each of the three games in Nashville, losing the first two in the late innings. But two-out hits from Austin Schultz and T.J. Collett set up Kessler's game-winning blast deep into the right-field bleachers to avoid another hard-luck loss.

Jacob Plastiak added a two-run homer that wound up being key as the Commodores scored a run in the bottom of the ninth that would have tied the game.

Kentucky starter Zack Lee turned in a strong effort on the mound, allowing only three runs over six innings. Wyatt Hudepohl, Cole Daniels, and Daniel Harper combined to keep Vandy off the scoreboard until the ninth when Sean Harney recorded his sixth save.

Chase Estep led UK with three hits, while Schultz, Collett, and Kessler each added two. Kessler closed the regular season with a .349 batting average, among the highest marks for NCAA catchers.

The Cats' effort helped overcome a 5-for-5 day from the Commodores' Dominic Keegan, who raised his season average to .397.

Vanderbilt closed the regular season at 39-13 overall and 20-10 in SEC play.



