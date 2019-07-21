When three-star wide receiver Izayah Cummings committed to Kentucky last month, it signaled a big in-state victory for the Wildcats. Cummings has been a priority prospect at the wide receiver position for quite some time, and after missing out on other players from the Bluegrass State in years, keeping in in state was vital. Now that he's been in the fold for nearly a month, Rivals.com caught up with Cummings to talk about how things have been going since he committed.

"It's been great. The relationship I have with the coaches has only gotten stronger since I committed. They're always hitting me up and not just one or two, guys from the whole staff just to see how I'm doing. It's pretty good."

Bond with coaches: "It's really grown a lot. I feel more comfortable with them and with the program as a whole. I'm trying to get there for visits every time I can."

2020 class: "I would say the class they have put together is pretty impressive. Especially if you see it ranked as high as it is. And it's just going to keep on growing. We're only going to get more talent. It's not going to stop. We're trying to be the best class in Kentucky history."

Recruiting efforts: "If you look on my Twitter, you can see I'm working on a lot of guys like Devito Tisdale. He's from Bowling Green and we are scrimmaging each other and I keep telling him we should be playing together. I'm also talking to Carrington Valentine. He lives up in Ohio and he comes and trains with me sometimes and he likes Kentucky."

Expectations for the season: "Probably a nine-win season. I think they're going to do it again."

Other schools: "I'm still getting a bunch of letters from schools and stuff like that but I haven't really been talking to anyone. I don't plan on visiting anyone else."