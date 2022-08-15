Kentucky will open season ranked No. 20 in AP Poll

For the first time since 1978, Kentucky will begin a college football season ranked in the the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Wildcats were tabbed No. 20 on Monday coming off a 10-3 campaign and the return of several key players, including senior quarterback Will Levis and senior running back Chris Rodriguez.

The AP Poll began in 1950. The Cats were also ranked in the 1950 (No. 13), 1951 (No. 6), 1957 (No. 20) and 1978 (No. 15) polls.

Kentucky was one of six SEC schools in the first AP Top 25 Poll, including Alabama at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 3. They were followed by Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (20), and Ole Miss (21).

The Cats will play at Ole Miss on Oct. 1 and play host to defending national champion Georgia on Nov. 19 at Kroger Field.