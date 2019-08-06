News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 10:37:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky will lean on Griffin, Dort in secondary

K7udnsefopfunpjwk5pk
Jordan Griffin (USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

While Kentucky defensive backs coach Steven Clinkscale says he believes his unit can succeed in spite of a lack of experience, he's level-headed when it comes to the value of having players who hav...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}