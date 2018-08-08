Five-star 2019 small forward Kahlil Whitney announced his verbal commitment to Kentucky via ESPN's Paul Biancardi on Wednesday afternoon. He later released a video on his Twitter feed.

Big Blue Nation got a special treat just hours before its team opened the Bahamas exhibition tour.

I am committed to The University Of Kentucky!!🧢 pic.twitter.com/WkjfKR3XO1

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound Whitney recently visited the UK campus. The Roselle (N.J.) Catholic star picked the Cats over programs like Oregon, Illinois, Georgetown, Kansas, Syracuse and Louisville.

He is currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in the rising senior class by Rivals. His stock skyrocketed with a dominant spring and summer showing on the AAU circuit.

Whitney plays for the same high school program that produced former Wildcat Isaiah Briscoe. He joins four-star Pendleton County wing Dontaie Allen and five-star Texas combo guard Tyrese Maxey in UK's 2019 class to date.