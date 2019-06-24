Many Cats Illustrated readers submitted their questions about Kentucky football recruiting on Twitter at the start of this week. Here are some of those questions and answers with Mark Stoops and his staff on a roll of late.

Can Vince Marrow make a quick call to Kerry Blackshear? — Bill Roland (@univky1) June 24, 2019

I'm sure John Calipari would bristle at that suggestion and it would obviously never happen, but the things that make Vince Marrow a great football recruiter would almost certainly make him a great basketball recruiter as well.

With all the WR commitments that we seem to be taking, what does that say about where they believe the WRs are? — Ryan Hogan (@HoganRyanKy) June 24, 2019

I think Kentucky's receiver recruiting is based on getting the numbers right but of course the staff has the state of the position in terms of quality in mind as well. Until they get several outside receivers they feel good about, or those guys prove themselves, there will continue to be a revolving door. In short, they probably aren't just resting on their laurels, they are aggressively going after the next batch that could give the group the breakthrough the program has needed for a long time. Having said that, I've expected four receivers in this class but taking five would never have been a huge surprise.

When will the silent commitments be announced. — MacDaddy (@McelroyCullen) June 24, 2019

To my knowledge Kentucky has two silent commitments who will go public at some point. I believe one plans to announce in October on a date that is personally significant. I'm not sure when the other will announce but I'm confident these guys are just as solid as most of Kentucky's public commitments.

How many more commitments do you expect before the season starts? — B££ZY (@Burke_Franklin_) June 24, 2019

Probably not too many. I think the flurry has mostly passed for now. That doesn't mean there might not be a couple more before too terribly long but this is going to be a smaller class. I know some of the guys they are still after plan on waiting a while so the remaining spots will probably be filled via a slow trickle between now and December as opposed to another flood like we saw over the weekend.

With 3 receivers already committed would branham and drennen still be takes? Also could a few of the 5.7 three stars move up to 4 stars? — Cody fuson (@fuson_cody) June 24, 2019

Yes and yes. And yes. I can confirm that Kalil Branham and Michael Drennen would both still be takes. Drennen is a little bit different. Although he's listed as an athlete or a running back on various websites, Kentucky likes him as a versatile receiver who could line up all over the field. He is definitely different than the two backs and a little different than the other receivers on the board. I don't see him ever losing his spot if he wants it. As far as whether the 5.7 three-stars could move up, any time you're that close you could always move the needle with a strong season, a big game with an analyst in attendance or great film. Of Kentucky's 5.7-rated commitments, I'm partial to Andru Phillips.

With it looking like Kentucky is willing to take 5 receivers in this class, there's going to have to be a give at another position. Do you think we end up going a little bit lighter at linebacker or in the secondary because of the larger number of receivers that we take? — Trevor Holzschuh (@thewholeshoe315) June 24, 2019

That's a good question. If I had to guess, the most likely scenario is they don't load up quite as much as I expected at defensive tackle. They will take any player they feel good about there. But at one point I was wondering if they might take four. With Lamar Goods no longer on board, maybe they just take a couple.

Is any commit a lock or do they all run the risk of being flipped by other schools at any moment until we have their signed LOI? — Teddro (@DripVanWinkle) June 24, 2019

I would say Beau Allen, John Young, Andru Phillips, Torrance Davis, Jutahn McClain, D'Eryk Jackson and Jordan Watkins are very solid and it would be shocking to me if they flipped at any point. Justin Rogers is someone they will have to pursue between now and Signing Day. I think they will keep Izayah Cummings, but it took a little bit more of a sell to get him on board so he is one they will want to stay on top of, too. I believe Earnest Sanders is solid but haven't heard quite as much about him.

Do the commitments from Cummings, Watkins, and Sanders have an impact on the cats chances with Brahman? — Matt Brockner (@matt_brockner3) June 24, 2019

No, Kentucky is still in very good shape with Branham.

Which position do you think Kentucky will focus on going forward? — Pika_Beats (@BeatsPika) June 24, 2019

They are done at quarterback and running back, will not take a tight end and have mostly addressed their wide receiver needs. That means their primary focus areas will be the two lines, as always, linebacker and the secondary. Probably a junior college cornerback and a couple of safeties on the back end of the defense. A couple of outside linebackers and maybe one more inside.

Do recruits use committing to one school to garner attention from others? I'd there a good indicator of which recruits these are when they commit? — Kentucky Maharajah (@KyMaharajah) June 24, 2019