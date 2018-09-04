When Kentucky travels to the Swamp for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff this Saturday, they'll have the weight of history to deal with. Some elite individual performances will be necessary for the Cats to pull off a two-touchdown upset.

Here are five players who must perform at a high level for Kentucky to buck the historical trend the entire nation knows about.

QB Terry Wilson

There were some bright spots for the first-year JUCO transfer and former Duck in his Kentucky debut over the weekend. He showed flashes of that athleticism, which helped him earn the starting job. He did complete 61-percent of his passes. While he wasn't asked to do much after halftime, he didn't turn the ball over in the third or fourth quarters.

But it's clear Wilson has to be a lot better for Kentucky to have a chance in Gainesville.

Kentucky turned the ball over four times while Wilson was behind center in the first half. Wilson's fumble and his floater on an out were definitely his fault. His second interception is more difficult to assign blame for, though it was a high risk throw, and Lynn Bowden's fumble wasn't his fault. But the point remains, the ball security has to be a lot better. For two touchdown favorites to pull upsets usually they have to win the turnover battle.

On top of that, Wilson has to be accurate on his deep ball. Most pundits believe Florida's pass defense could be exploited at some point this year. Most pundits don't believe Kentucky, Tennessee or early opponents will do it, but UK will need to make some plays down the field to have a chance. Wilson did make a nice throw on a deep post to Dorian Baker in the first quarter, with a defender closing in on him in the pocket, but too often his throws were short or errant.

RB A.J. Rose

We could put Benny Snell here, but it goes without saying that Snell has to be Snell for Kentucky to have a chance. It's probably not enough for Snell to be Snell. We've seen him go crazy on the ground even in Kentucky losses (see: Louisville at the end of the 2017 regular season). Snell will play roughly half, or slightly more than half, of Kentucky's offensive snaps (he was in for just under 40 of Kentucky's 70 offensive plays last week).

That means A.J. Rose needs to play at a high level. Sihiem King, too. King showed off his explosiveness in Kentucky's 28-27 loss to the Gators in Lexington last year. Rose missed a block in pass protection right upon entering the last game but rebounded for a great performance on the ground, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. He showed that he could be a home run hitter because of his slashing style and ability to cut and burst upfield quickly.

Florida has an aggressive defense and chunk plays will be required, so Rose needs to have another big game.

