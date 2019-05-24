It's pretty hard for a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive line prospect to stay hidden for long, but Class of 2021 Tennessee defensive tackle Zion Rucker was still anxiously awaiting his first scholarship offer following the conclusion of his sophomore season. As it turned out, Rucker wouldn't have to wait long in 2019 to get things going, as Kentucky hosted him for a visit and gave him his first SEC offer during the spring. Now, Rucker is gearing up for a busy summer of camps and visits as he looks to see his list grow. Rivals.com caught up with Rucker at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series to get the latest on his relationship with the Wildcats as well as his plans for the summer.

"I got offered by Kentucky when I was up there for the spring game. It was crazy to be there and experience it and get the offer while I was there. The team looked like they were having a lot of fun and like they really like playing together. The crowd was into it and it was a fun experience."

Potential fit: "They say the like my speed and the way I used my hands. They always have a good defense and I think I would fit well into what they do. They just had a bunch of guys from their defense drafted so that shows you that they know what they're doing."

Camp: "I'm going to be back up there for a camp and a visit on June 8. I want to workout with the coaches and hopefully get better with my footwork and technique and stuff like that. Working with the coaches on the field is important because you have to build a bond and get an idea for what it would be like to play for that coach. You can't go to a school where you don't know what a coach is going to be like in practice."

Other visits/camps: "I'll be going to Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and University of Tennessee camps this summer. A lot of them want to see me workout, I think if I do well I'll get some more offers."