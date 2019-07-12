Kentucky versus the SEC: Wide Receiver
Lynn Bowden gives Kentucky the potential for star power at receiver that it hasn't had in quite some time but the rest of the unit has quite a bit to prove.Justin Rowland, Travis Graf, and Jeff Dru...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news