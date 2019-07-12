News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-12 16:39:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky versus the SEC: Wide Receiver

Zjp8hpafqpzmtl8eazdb
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Lynn Bowden gives Kentucky the potential for star power at receiver that it hasn't had in quite some time but the rest of the unit has quite a bit to prove.Justin Rowland, Travis Graf, and Jeff Dru...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}