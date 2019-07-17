Kentucky versus the SEC: Offensive Line
Now we get to one of the strengths of Kentucky's 2019 team, at least on paper and according to recent history: The offensive line.Where do the Wildcats land in our SEC offensive line rankings?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news