The Rankings Explained...

Drummond: Alabama has two of the best linebackers in the SEC with dynamic duo Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings. As in most years, it's safe to say that's the tip of the iceberg for the Crimson Tide, who have stockpiled a small army of 4- and 5-star dudes at this position group. There is a ton of talent at this spot across the league. I've got Georgia in the No. 5 spot, but the Bulldogs have stud juco Jermaine Johnson and elite freshman Nolan Smith joining the unit this season, and that program has an incredible track record of developing 'backers. If their new guys are as good as advertised, this group could challenge for best in the league. ... I like what Kentucky brings to the table this season despite the loss of two really good players in Josh Allen and Jordan Jones. Kash Daniel will be the emotional heartbeat of the defense in the middle, while Chris Oats and DeAndre Square are poised for stardom after getting a taste of action as freshmen. Jamar "Boogie" Watson will be counted on to replace some of the edge pressure the Cats are losing with Allen moving on to the NFL. If Xavier Peters, a former Top 100 national prospect who has transferred from Florida State, is granted an NCAA appeal for immediate eligibility, this unit gets even better.

Graf: I flip-flopped LSU and Alabama at the one spot a few times before deciding to go with the Tigers. LSU’s trio of Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and K’Lavon Chaisson offer a linebacker corps that is versatile and can attack you in many different ways. Alabama’s Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings are a great duo as well and I could’ve easily slid them in at the one spot. There’s a lot of other teams that return a good starting linebacker. For example, Missouri’s Cale Garrett, Arkansas’ De’Jon Harris and Kentucky’s Kash Daniel amongst others. I think Kentucky’s linebacker corps takes a step forward outside of replacing Josh Allen by committee. Kash Daniel is a run-stopping thumper in the middle, Boogie Watson offers pass-rushing ability and DeAndre Square is one of the best pure football players on the roster, despite a smaller stature. The exciting thing about Kentucky’s potential? I’ve yet to mention Chris Oats, the Cats’ next elite linebacker. The sophomore has an NFL build and can do multiple things to contribute. Kentucky’s linebacker ceiling hinges on how elite Oats truly is in an expanded role. The biggest question is if the Cats’ efforts to replace Josh Allen’s pass rush with additional schemes will be consistent.

Rowland: LSU and Alabama might as well be 1A or 1B. Linebacker is one position where I am fairly bullish on Kentucky. In that 3-4 scheme you have to feel great about the way the inside positions stack up. Then with Boogie Watson on one side it's looking like a great unit to that point. Jordan Wright should be a playmaker, my only question being his consistency in doing the little things as his snap count greatly increases. Depth on the edge is a question but on the basis of Daniel, DeAndre Square, Chris Oats and Watson, I feel better about Kentucky's linebackers the closer we get to the season.