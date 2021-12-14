Kentucky United telethon raises more than $3M for storm victims

University of Kentucky athletes and coaches helped raise more than $3 million on Tuesday night during their "Kentucky United for Tornado Relief" telethon to support victims of last weekend's deadly storms in western Kentucky.

The telethon, which was broadcast from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET by WLEX-TV with assistance from JMI Sports, concluded with a total of $3,031,241 at 8 p.m. ET, but donations continued to roll in after the event. All of the proceeds will be matched by additional sponsors and go 100% to citizens in western Kentucky.

“On an incredible night, the Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky continue to show the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth,” said UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “As relief organizations and volunteers continue to help rebuild the lives of so many, we are thankful to all who contributed to the telethon, the volunteers who made it happen, the American Red Cross, WLEX and JMI Sports. When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it’s really special.

“We will continue to find ways to help rebuild, restore, heal and return stronger than before. Our hearts extend this hope and promise to the people of Western Kentucky.”

The telethon featured major contributions from several former UK athletes, including a long list of basketball players currently in the NBA.

It also highlighted calls and donations from the Cats' next two opponents in football and basketball. Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, who is preparing his team to face UK in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, and Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann, a native Kentuckian who will take on John Calipari's Cats this weekend in Las Vegas, both called to make a large donation and express their sympathies for storm victims in the Bluegrass State.

Longtime UK donors Joe and Kelly Craft helped sponsor and organize the event and arrange for matching funds partners.

Towns such Mayfield, Princeton, and Dawson Springs were decimated by a possible F4 or F5 tornado late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Bowling Green and other communities also sustained major damage as the historic storm traveled more than 200 miles and killed more than 70 people before weakening. Search and rescue units are still seeking approximately 100 victims who remain missing.

Donations to Kentucky United can continue to be made in these ways:

Website -- redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/ (site will be active through Dec. 19)

or

Mail a check with Western Kentucky Relief Fund on the note line to:

American Red Cross

Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes

1450 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511



