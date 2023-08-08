Kentucky's non-conference basketball schedule has shaped up to be a gauntlet that will serve as preparation for a grueling SEC slate as well.

John Calipari is probably glad he secured a couple of veterans in Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, because it's a daunting schedule for a team that has so many freshmen.

On Tuesday, we learned that Kentucky will take on North Carolina in the 2023 CBS Sports Classic. The game will take place in Atlanta, and that means UCLA will take on Ohio State in the annual event.

North Carolina missed the NCAA Tournament in Hubert Davis' second year in Chapel Hill, one year after the team floundered in the regular season but made a stunning run to the national championship game before losing to Kansas.

There's good reason to believe the Tar Heels will have a much better time in the upcoming season. Armando Bacot returns as one of the nation's top centers, RJ Davis is back to provide punch in the backcourt, and while Caleb Love has transferred out the Heels will benefit from Elliott Cadeau's reclassification. He could be one of the top young point guards in the sport this fall.

Kentucky also figures to be improved given it's John Calipari's best recruiting class in a number of years and the Wildcats are stocked with potential draft picks as well as some experience that was secured late in the offseason.

North Carolina leads the all-time series 25-17 but John Calipari is 7-4 against the Tar Heels since he took over before the 2009-2010 season.

Kentucky blew out North Carolina 98-69 in the CBS Sports Classic two years ago in Las Vegas but the programs have split the last four meetings. In the CBS Sports Classic UK is 3-1 against North Carolina, including that 103-100 win which included 47 points from Malik Monk back in the 2016-17 season, although Luke Maye gained revenge in the Elite Eight later that season.

We know that Kentucky will take on Kansas on Nov. 14th in Chicago as part of the Champions Classic as well as Miami on Nov. 28th as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Kentucky will also take on Gonzaga, archrival Louisville, New Mexico State, Saint Joseph's, Stonehill, Texas A&M-Commerce, UNC Wilmington, and Illinois State in its non-conference schedule.