CatsIllustrated - Kentucky tops Texas to win volleyball national championship

After building one of the country's top volleyball programs in recent years, Kentucky has captured its first national championship.

The Wildcats defeated Texas three sets to one on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., to claim their first title and the first by an SEC program.

Kentucky (24-1) lost the first set for the first time in its last 20 matches but stormed back to win three straight over the Longhorns.

After Texas took the first set 25-20, Kentucky won the second set 25-18, and the third set 25-23. The Longhorns jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the decisive fourth set, but UK rallied to take the lead late in the set. Alli Stumler's kill shot from the left wing on an assist from Gabby Curry clinched the championship for the Cats.

Stumler's 26 kills led the way for the Cats, while sisters Madi and Avery Skinner added 19 and 14 kills, respectively, for UK. Azhani Tealer followed with eight and Elise Goetzinger recorded three to round out the Cats' scoring.

Avery Skinner, Madison Lilley, and Stumler were named to the All-Tournament Team with Lilley taking Most Outstanding Player honors. The senior setter and first-team All-American racked up 53 of UK's 67 assists on the night.

Craig Skinner's squad won 74 out of the 83 sets it played en route to the championship.

Texas, champions of the Big 12 Conference and three-time national title winners, finished its season at 27-2.