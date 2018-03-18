Another battle of Wildcats is on tap for Kentucky as it rolls into Atlanta for the NCAA Tournament's South Regional.

Fifth-seeded Kentucky (26-10) will face No. 9 seed Kansas State (24-11) in the "Sweet 16" on Thursday at Philips Arena.

The Big 12's Wildcats advanced Sunday night with a 50-43 win over tournament darling UMBC, who two days earlier had registered an historic upset of No. 1 overall seed Virginia.

Two other underdogs, No. 7 seed Nevada and No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago will join UK and KSU in the South Regional.It marks the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament that all of the top four seeds failed to make the regional.

Nevada and Loyola will tip off at approximately 7 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by UK and Kansas State in the late game.

Kansas State, coached by veteran Bruce Weber, finished in fourth place in the Big 12 this season, three games behind league champion Kansas.

The teams shared some common opponents, including Georgia (KSU defeated 56-51), Vanderbilt (KSU defeated 84-79), Kansas (KSU lost three times, 73-72 , 70-56 and 83-67) and West Virginia (KSU lost 77-69).

Kansas State was 3-9 against RPI Top 50 teams this season, picking up two wins over TCU and one over Oklahoma.

The Wildcats are led by a pair of juniors, forward Dean Wade and guard Barry Brown. Wade averages 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the 3-point line. Brown posts 16.0 points and 3.4 assists per game.



Wade missed the UMBC game with a foot injury. The 6-foot-10 face-up big man is expected to be back for the South Regional.

Rebounding could be a key area to watch in this matchup. Kentucky is 36th nationally on the glass, while Kansas State is 340th.

Kentucky is 9-0 all-time against Kansas State, including a 56-49 win in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament and a 68-58 win over the Wildcats in the 1951 national championship game.



