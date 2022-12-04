For the second straight year Kentucky will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a bowl game.

The Wildcats won last year's Citrus Bowl 20-17 after a dramatic late drive orchestrated by Will Levis and executed in large part by Wan'Dale Robinson, in spite of a number of starters and regulars being out of action.

This year the teams meet in the Music City Bowl, which takes place in Nashville at noon on Dec. 31.

Kentucky is 7-5 (3-4 SEC) and last time out defeated archrival Louisville in the Governor's Cup 26-13.

Iowa is also 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes had won four games in a row until its regular season finale, a 24-17 loss to Nebraska in Iowa City.

It's now customary for star football players to think long and hard about participating in bowl games, so an early storyline to watch will be Will Levis, who figures to be a high draft pick next year.