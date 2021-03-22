Kentucky tight end target Brody Foley prepares for visits
About a month and a half ago Kentucky tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow extended an offer to Brody Foley, one of the top tight ends in the state of Ohio from the Class of 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news