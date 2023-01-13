Kentucky is in the rare position of being a decided road underdog in an SEC game, but that's the situation on Saturday in Knoxville.

CI writers chime in with their takes on the contest.

What has to happen for Kentucky to get a win?

Jeff Drummond: I think it would likely take the best version of UK and perhaps the worst version of the Vols in order for that to happen. Tennessee is just that good, especially on the defensive end of the floor where SEC opponents are mustering only 52 points per game. Fifty-two! Even on a bad offensive day, the Vols are capable of beating you. Ordinarily, one would think an upset of this variety would require a ton of 3-pointers by the underdog, but the Cats didn’t even look to shoot 3s against South Carolina until the game’s final moments, so who knows? But UK needs to drain about a dozen to be in this game. CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves both need to have their A game.

David Sisk: Kentucky may need an Old Testament type of miracle to come out with a win in Knoxville. It may take nothing short of the orange waters parting and the Big Blue walking out of Thompson Boling on dry ground. The books have not set a line yet at the time of this writing. If things weren't dire enough, there is still the possibility that Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin may not play. Kentucky has two hopes, and they may need both. Tennessee can be sporadic offensively, and can get cold from the field. The Cats desperately need for the Vols to have a poor shooting day. Tennessee also is not going to stretch the floor, so Oscar Tshiebwe could play more in the lane, and may not be put in the pick and roll as much, Offensively, Antontio Reeves has had two good games in a row, and C.J. Frederick made some shots against South Carolina, John Calipari needs for those two to be on heaters to not only provide points, but to spread out a physical Volunteer defense.

Justin Rowland: Jack Pilgrim has reported that Cason Wallace is going to try to give it a go so that's helpful for them. He has to give them some offense, as do Fredrick and Reeves. Kentucky just needs to shoot really well from outside, I think. There have been glimpses as David mentioned. And Oscar needs to dominate. He's the National Player of the Year and needs to play like it. Sometimes he hasn't this year.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Tennessee 79, Kentucky 60 - This feels like another blowout in the making for the reeling Cats. UK hasn’t shown one moment of basketball this season — let alone a complete game — that indicates it belongs on the same floor with Rick Barnes’ Vols. Amazingly, Barnes might be about to go 11-7 against the Cats since arriving in Knoxville.

Sisk: This series has been strange the past few years. The 2020 Kentucky team was the worst since 1926, and beat the favored Vols in Knoxville. But this Tennessee group is better. They are going to beat on Oscar Tshiebwe, and make others beat them. That packed in lane is not a good situation for Kentucky. Physical defenses can also hamper the Vols. At one time I thought UK matched up well, and could hold the points down. But they have basically given up 50% shooting in the four SEC games. Kentucky just isn't good enough to go down there and get this win. The hopes for Big Blue Nation is that is doesn't get to Last Saturday's extreme at Alabama or even worse. Tennessee 74 Kentucky 57

Rowland: It's hard to find much reason for optimism after the South Carolina game, but it would not shock me if this team remembers that it is Kentucky for a while. The problem is they just haven't done anything to justify they can match the effort of a team like this especially on the road. It might be blood in the water. I'll eat crow if I'm wrong. Tennessee 77, Kentucky 65