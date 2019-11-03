Kentucky, Tennessee battling for top uncommitted football prospects
Kentucky-Tennessee week is always important to the fans. This year it's important to the bowl hopes for both teams.And this year it's also potentially important to a number of very high profile rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news