In the Class of 2020, Kentucky landed a five-star and eight additional signees rated as four-star prospects.

What might the Wildcats do for an encore in the 2021 class?

UK is pursuing a number of top prospects from the '21 cycle and this week Rivals.com updated its Rivals250 for that class.

Here's a look at how some of Kentucky's top targets fared.

Belleville, Mich., defensive tackle Damon Payne moved down but only two spots and is now ranked the No. 29 prospect in the nation. Currently only 14 players in the 2021 class are rated as five-stars so the bar for that is high. But Payne isn't far off. He's one of Steve Clinkscale's highest-rated targets.

Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County tight end Hudson Wolfe held fairly steady at No. 38 overall in the Rivals100. He had previously said that Kentucky would likely be one of the schools he considers over the course of his recruitment.

At No. 46 overall and moving down a single spot is Ga'Quincy McKinstry, a four-star, 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete from Pinson Valley in Alabama. UK assistant coach Jon Sumrall will be trying to get McKinstry in for another visit this fall. He was at UK over the summer.

Another Clinkscale target on the list, four-star offensive tackle Rayshaun Benny of Oak Park, Mich., is at No. 83 overall. He was at No. 80 in the nation before this round of rankings. Oak Park has sent Marquan McCall and Justin Rogers to UK in recent classes.

UK is just one of the school pursuing four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon four-star running back Corey Kiner, who is now No. 117 in the Rivals250. He is the highest-ranked running back known to occupy a strong position on UK's recruiting board.

Kentucky is one of the schools tracking four-star center Raheem Anderson of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. Anderson, now ranked No. 139 in the Rivals250, is down eight spots and one of several Cass Tech standouts on Clinkscale's radar.

Perhaps the most well-known Kentucky target from the 2021 class is Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive guard Jager Burton, who is down eight spots and ranked No. 149 in the Rivals250.

Burton is the only prospect from the Commonwealth in the Rivals250.

Up 25 spots to No. 176 in the Rivals250 is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons receiver Troy Stellato, who has visited Kentucky in the past.

It is worth mentioning that there are a large number of other players from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area who are in the current Rivals250, but it might be wise to see which of those players visits Kentucky again before over-hyping them as top targets for the Wildcats.

Perry, Ohio running back Jaylen Anderson is another four-star Buckeye State prospect on Vince Marrow's radar who Cats Illustrated has mentioned in a previous War Room. He is at No. 199 in the Rivals250 released this week.

Kentucky has been recruiting St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North weakside defensive end and edge defender Travion Ford for years and he plans to visit UK this spring. He is at No. 222 in the new Rivals250 rankings.