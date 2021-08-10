Kentucky targets in the 2023 Rivals250
Kentucky has improved its recruiting as much as any program in the nation during the Mark Stoops era.What's next for an encore in the Class of 2023?Rivals.com released its Rivals250 for the 2023 cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news