Kentucky targeting Ohio flex receiver Collin Dixon
Earlier this week Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow extended a new offer to a Class of 2023 pass-catcher from the Buckeye State.The player is Collin Dixon, and though the 6'1, 200-pound three-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news