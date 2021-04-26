Kentucky targeting Chris Graves as a two-way player
Chris Graves is regarded as one of the better cornerbacks in the state of Florida.The 6'2, 180-pound prospect is close to four-star status on the Rivals.com network.has offers from the likes of Bos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news