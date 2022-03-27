Kentucky takes two out of three from No. 14 Bulldogs

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky pounded Georgia's pitching for 20 hits on Sunday en route to an 18-5 blowout and a series-clinching win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Alonzo Rubalcaba blasted a first-inning grand slam to get the Wildcats rolling, and Jase Felker finished with five hits to highlight the day. Felker is the first UK player to collect five hits since Riley Mahan versus LSU in 2017.

Six different UK players had multi-hit games, including Chase Estep, who doubled twice and hit his eighth home run of the season in pushing his team-leading average to .417 on the season.

It marked the most runs that Kentucky has scored against an SEC opponent since plating 19 at South Carolina in a 2017 matchup.

Kentucky (17-8, 2-4 SEC) came back to win the series after dropping the opener 4-2 on Friday night. The Cats notched their second series triumph over a ranked opponent this season after taking two out of three from TCU earlier this month.

Georgia (18-6, 3-3 SEC) came into the series having held opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of 21 games but have experienced injury issues in their starting rotation. The Bulldogs surrendered 30 runs in the series.

UK starter Tyler Bosma (3-1) pitched a career-high six scoreless innings. The senior left-hander allowed only four hits, one walk, and got nice support from his defense in the form of three inning-ending double plays.

Georgia starter Bryce Melear (1-1) did not survive the first inning after serving up the grand slam to Rubalcaba. The sophomore right-hander took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday night at KPP against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.



