Kentucky surprised Booth, first visit to Lexington now scheduled
Kristin Booth had not heard hardly anything from Kentucky until Tuesday. They stopped by Oxford (Ala.) to check on him, then a day later the Wildcats offered.The new SEC offer caught Booth by surpr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news