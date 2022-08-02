Kentucky staying in contact with Travis Perry after a big July
The summer of 2022 will go down as one that Travis Perry won't soon forget. The Lyon County product picked up an offer from his home state university in late June. The Kentucky offer made it an eve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news