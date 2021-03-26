CatsIllustrated - Kentucky staff bullish on 'Bully'

Implementing a new offensive scheme has been both exciting and challenging at times for Kentucky's Liam Coen.

Making the latter half of that equation a reality for the Wildcats' first-year offensive coordinator has been senior defensive tackle Marquan McCall.

"He's the type of kid who can wreck a period if he wants to," Coen said. "A big impact guy who, when he's on, can cause a lot of chaos.

"He's been causing problems, both in the run and the pass. It hasn't been fun for me. (Laughs) In some ways, it's like watching a guy like Aaron Donald with the Rams. We couldn't have him practice against our offense because he would truly wreck every play. Marquan has some of those traits when he gets going."

After waiting his turn and learning the ropes from NFL Draft prospect Quinton Bohanna the last three years, McCall appears to be poised for a breakout season. The 6-foot-3, 357-pound native of Detroit -- affectionately known as "Bully" to his coaches and teammates -- has generated quite a buzz on the defensive side of the ball through Kentucky's first five spring football practice sessions.

"I'm trying not to go all-in right now," UK defensive coordinator Brad White said, "but Marquan's playing at a high level, and we need to just keep it there. It's one of those where you don't want to heap too much praise too early, but he's got a chance to be a force for us."

McCall has played in 31 games during his UK career. Last season, he earned three starting assignments and played well when Bohanna was nagged by injuries. He recorded a career-high six tackles against Missouri and finished with 22 stops -- a good number for a position not known for its tackle production -- as well as one sack and one tackle for loss on the season.

Weight has been a frequent topic of discussion when it comes to McCall maximizing his talent. He has played in the 380 range at times but has shed "significant" pounds entering spring practice, according to the staff. UK has declined to comment on his current weight, but he is reportedly moving better than ever.

"There's not a lot of humans who are moving at that size the way that he can," Coen said. "I don't know how much he exactly weighs right now, but it's a lot of mass moving at you at you fast."

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has seen a new sense of urgency and maturity from the former 4-star prospect.