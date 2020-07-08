CatsIllustrated - Kentucky shows interest in Dariq Whitehead

Kentucky shows interest in Dariq Whitehead
The list of players in the 2022 class that have heard from the Kentucky coaching staff since June 15 is impressive. Five-star wing Dariq Whitehead fits right in.The powerful swingman from Easton, P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news