Kentucky showing interest in center Enoch Boakye, former Spartan commit
The world of basketball recruiting is never dull, especially if you are a Kentucky basketball fan. That's especially true of late.First, Trevor Keels picked up an offer from Kentucky. Then, Nick Sm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news