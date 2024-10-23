Kentucky scores a commitment from talented TE MIkkel Skinner

Mikkel Skinner had a fourth quarter of his recruitment he never anticipated.

After a stellar start to his senior season at Greer (S.C.) Riverside High, multiple Power.4 programs made a move for the hybrid pass-catcher who was previously committed to Cincinnati.

Kentucky was first, but several programs followed suit. Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio State also attempted to land Skinner late, but the Wildcats left the first and the strongest impressions.

"I took some visits and I thought it would've taken longer than this, but I found my right fit, in the right program, with the right coaching staff," Skinner told Rivals of his decision to declare for the Wildcats.

Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow made it easy on the talented tight end.

"He cut it straight with me," Skinner said of Kentucky's TE coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. "He told me why they're better, how they're gonna get me to the NFL and become a high draft pick, and why it was the best decision for me and my family. He's a top-three tight end coach in college football. He's that guy. He'd be my position coach when I get there. He's a great guy, a top guy and I like being around him. He's like a father figure and it feels like I'm at home when I'm there with him. I love the coaching staff."