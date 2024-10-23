Kentucky scores a commitment from talented TE MIkkel Skinner

Mikkel Skinner had a fourth quarter of his recruitment he never anticipated.
After a stellar start to his senior season at Greer (S.C.) Riverside High, multiple Power.4 programs made a move for the hybrid pass-catcher who was previously committed to Cincinnati.
Kentucky was first, but several programs followed suit. Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio State also attempted to land Skinner late, but the Wildcats left the first and the strongest impressions.
"I took some visits and I thought it would've taken longer than this, but I found my right fit, in the right program, with the right coaching staff," Skinner told Rivals of his decision to declare for the Wildcats.
Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow made it easy on the talented tight end.
"He cut it straight with me," Skinner said of Kentucky's TE coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. "He told me why they're better, how they're gonna get me to the NFL and become a high draft pick, and why it was the best decision for me and my family. He's a top-three tight end coach in college football. He's that guy. He'd be my position coach when I get there. He's a great guy, a top guy and I like being around him. He's like a father figure and it feels like I'm at home when I'm there with him. I love the coaching staff."
Skinner reopened his recruitment in September shortly after officially visiting Lexington for the South Carolina game. He also made a string of visits to check out the in-state Gamecocks.
Despite growing up a fan of South Carolina, Skinner credited Marrow's resume for electing to head out of state.
"My first visit there (in July), he already knew about me. I went back for a game and got to meet with Marrow during my official visit and I loved it. It made everything stand out about why I needed to be there," he explained.
"The guys he had in the passing game, the guys he has in the NFL now ... I love what they're gonna do on offense. It's the right fit for me," Skinner continued. "I grew up a South Carolina fan, but they didn't come for me until Coach Marrow did. He knew they'd start calling and surely enough, that's what happened."
Marrow was instrumental in Kentucky securing a commitment from Skinner.
The talented tight end intends to be the impact weapon in the Wildcats' offense that Marrow envisions him developing into.
"He was before the other schools, the bigger schools. He showed me he was the first to believe me and I saw that," Skinner asserted. "I knew how I'd be used, how I'd grow into a hybrid tight end, and I the best spot to do that is at Kentucky."
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- ATH