Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson drafted by New York Giants

Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson was the first Wildcat to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, going No. 43 overall on Friday in the second round to the New York Giants.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound wide receiver from Frankfort, Ky., was one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football last season, drawing comparisons to current NFL superstar Deebo Samuel for his explosiveness and versatility.

Receiver was a major priority for the Giants, whose top three pass-catchers last season were a tight end (Evan Engram, 46 receptions) and two running backs (Saquon Barkley, 41 and Devontae Booker, 40). New York's top wideout, Kadarius Toney, had just 39 catches.

After transferring from Nebraska, Robinson caught a school-record 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. Although he played only one season at UK, he ranks 17th in school history for receiving yardage.

Robinson became only the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season. He and current NFL star Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers are the only receivers in program history to have multiple 12-plus reception games.

He had six 100-yard games, including 10 receptions for 170 yards to earn MVP honors in the Cats' Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.



