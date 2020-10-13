CatsIllustrated - Kentucky's toughest defeats in Knoxville during current series skid

November 24, 1984.

13,107 days ago.

That was the last time Kentucky won a game in Neyland Stadium.

Since that '84 Wildcat team beat Tennessee 17-12 the home of the Vols has been a true house of horrors for Kentucky.

Really, Kentucky's nightmare in Neyland began a long time before that, dating back to at least the Bear Bryant era when some superior UK teams found ways to lose to UT.

Truth be told, Kentucky hasn't had many heartbreaking losses in Knoxville, at least how the word is typically used. There have been plenty of blowouts, but only a few games in recent decades that were major letdowns compared to expectations or narrow defeats.

But considering only UK's 17 consecutive losses in Knoxville, here have been the toughest to stomach.

Tennessee 37, Kentucky 31 (2004)

This was a forgettable season in the history of Kentucky football, but the Wildcats almost had something big to celebrate at the end of the year. This UK team was 2-8 going into Neyland Stadium to take on an 8-2 UT team ranked No. 15 nationally.

Kentucky led 31-22 in the fourth quarter but was outscored 15-0 from that point forward. Truth be told, Kentucky was fortunate to have that lead. UT outgained the 'Cats 606-323. But it was a fourth quarter letdown that ended the season on a fittingly sour note.

The winning touchdown for Tennessee game when Gerald Riggs darted 12 yards into the end zone with just 1:25 left in the game.

Tennessee 59, Kentucky 21 (1998)

Kentucky wasn't expected to win this game, but fans wanted a more competitive showing. This Wildcat team would go on to play in the Outback Bowl thanks to future No. 1 pick Tim Couch, a Heisman Trophy candidate.

But UT's first team in the post-Peyton Manning era, which would win the national championship, jumped all over Kentucky and held a dominating 38-7 lead going into the locker room.

Kentucky still had a lot of momentum that season under Hal Mumme but the game was another sobering reminder of the gap between the haves and the have nots in the SEC.

The alcohol related incident that ended the traditional name for this rivalry occured this year as well.

Tennessee 17, Kentucky 12 (2006)

In 2006, Andre Woodson and a now well-known cast of characters went into Knoxville for the season finale for both teams. The 'Cats were 7-4, the Vols were 8-3. It's not as though Kentucky was a favorite in this game. But Rich Brooks' first bowl team had a great chance to pull out a victory.

Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but the Volunteers were unable to do anything on offense after that until the end of the game. UK took a 12-10 lead into the fourth quarter. UK outgained Tennessee by 80 yards and won the turnover battle by one.

Trailing 17-12 in the fourth quarter, Kentucky went on a 15-play, 81-yard drive that ended after a turnover on downs inside the UT 10-yard line.

Tennessee 24, Kentucky 7 (2018)

The best Kentucky team in nearly four decades went into Knoxville against a Tennessee team that would finish the season 5-7 and turned in their most uninspired and lackluster game of the season. Kentucky found itself down 24-0 before finally tacking on a score in the second half. In a season that included wins over several ranked teams and a Citrus Bowl championship it was only fitting given the history in this series that Tennessee would get the Cats' worst effort of the season. It came one week after Kentucky lost the de facto SEC East championship game to Georgia so that helps explain why the team might have been a bit uninspired.