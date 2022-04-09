Kentucky's spring game pleases Stoops, keeps fans guessing

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had two big priorities going into Saturday's Blue-White Spring Game:

Give the fans a sneak peek at this year's team without revealing too much about the new offensive scheme, and leave Kroger Field as quickly as possible without any major injuries.

Mission accomplished.

The Wildcats breezed through a 71-play scrimmage in 96 minutes, rewarding the hearty crowd who braved mid-30s temperatures and a few snow flurries with just enough highlight reel plays to leave just about everyone satisfied.

Senior quarterback Will Levis led a pair of scoring drives in his two series on the field, completing seven of eight passes for 98 yards and touchdown passes to Chris Rodriguez and Dane Key, displaying a strong comfort level in new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's system.

"It was nice to see Will be efficient," Stoops said. "We all know how talented he is and the arm talent, but it was nice to see some of the receivers step up and make plays for him.

"... Chris (Rodriguez Jr.) made a really nice catch to score I think it was on a 3rd down, which was a really nice play. I saw Brenden Bates have a really nice catch in a competitive situation, Dane Key stepped up, Will looked good, so overall there was some nice playmaking going on out there."

"Two touchdowns in two drives, can't complain about that," said Levis, who estimated that the Cats only showed about 25% of the playbook in the Blue-White Spring Game.

"There was one drive in the red zone we ran the same play three times in a row because (Scangarello) didn't want to show any other concepts in the red zone... But a few of the things we did today are going to be a huge part of our identity."

Fourteen different players accounted for the Cats' 22 pass receptions on the day. Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson, a senior who is expected to challenge for UK's No. 1 receiver spot after the departure of standout Wan'Dale Robinson, caught three passes for 42 yards to lead the first-team offense.

Key, a freshman, added two catches for 43 yards and scored on a 22-yard dart from Levis on the second drive of the game.

Rahsaan Lewis caught three passes for 54 yards primarily for the second-team offense in the offense-versus-defense scrimmage format.

"Trying to distribute to all different guys, different ways, short and underneath or pushing the ball down the field a little all spring ball," Scangarello said of today's approach. "Just to see who are the big-play playmakers down the field, who can play big body, who can make people miss in space. I think we got a pretty good eval on that... I thought some guys shined."

Among the backup quarterbacks, Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan was 7-of-11 for 51 yards and a 3-yard TD pass to freshman walk-on receiver Cole Lanter. Beau Allen, who got the first snaps as the No. 2 quarterback, went 4-of-11 for 75 yards. Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron was 4-of-9 for 58 yards. None of the quarterbacks were intercepted.

Junior running back Mike Drennen, running primarily for the second- and third-team offense, had a productive day with 10 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 26 yards. Senior running back Kavosiey Smoke added 54 yards on 10 carries.

"A lot of work left to be done," Scangarello said, "but I like the foundation we've laid."

Defensively, freshman safety Jordan Lovett created the most buzz. The former North Hardin standout led the White squad with nine tackles (four solo), two pass break-ups (including a potential TD pass at the goal line), a forced fumble, and a quarterback hurry.

"Yeah, he's a very athletic guy," Stoops said of Lovett. "I have high expectations for him. These kind of situations really help him because it's time for him to get very serious about the game and continue to really study and get quality reps out there, you know, because he has the ability and we need him to step up and be a player for us."

Among the other highlights on the defensive side of the ball, sophomore defensive end Sam Anaele had two quarterback hurries and freshman defensive back Elijah Reed broke up a potential touchdown pass in the end zone.