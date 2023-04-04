Kentucky's Antonio Reeves announced Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft but is keeping his options open regarding his final year of collegiate eligibility.

The Wildcats' senior wing could participate in the NBA Draft Combine on May 15-21. The deadline to return to school is May 31.

“I’ve spent time thinking about what’s best for me and my future,” Reeves said in a statement released by UK. “I’ve determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. I’ve always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player, and I am focused on fulfilling that dream but I’m keeping my options open.”

A native of Chicago, the 6-foot-5 Reeves transferred to Kentucky from Illinois State prior to the 2022-23 season. He averaged 14.4 points per game, the second most on the team, while making a team-high 80 3-pointers.

Reeves was named co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year after tallying four 20-point scoring efforts off the bench. The highlight of his season came in a 37-point outburst in leading the Cats to a win at Arkansas in the regular-season finale.

“Antonio is utilizing the rule in place of testing the waters exactly as he should,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Scoring is a premium, and Antonio can score on all three levels and showed growth as a player on both ends. I’m excited to see what kind of feedback he receives.”



