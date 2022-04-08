Kentucky's recent transfer portal activity
Does the never ending news of the transfer portal make your head spin? It seems dozens of new names enter on a daily basis and reports linking UK to new targets are constantly popping up.We know by...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news