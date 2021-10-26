Kentucky's next batch of elite basketball targets
The initial Rivals 2024 rankings are out. Despite only going 40 players deep it provides a list that includes many young Kentucky targets.Coaches won't be able to contact these players for another ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news