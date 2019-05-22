After a 2018-19 season which has seen Kentucky excel in numerous team and individual sports, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart has been named the national AD of The Year by The Sports Business Journal.

The honor was announced Wednesday night at the annual SBJ Awards banquet.

It comes near the end of a year which has seen Kentucky win 10 games and defeat perennial college football power Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, advance to the Elite Eight in men's basketball, reach the Super Regionals in softball, win the SEC championship in volleyball, finish fifth in the NCAA rifle championships, and claim another national title in cheerleading.