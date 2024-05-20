For the second time in his eight seasons at Kentucky, Nick Mingione has been named the SEC Coach of the Year.

The league's coaches voted to honor Mingione, who led the Wildcats to a 39-12 overall record, a program-record 22 SEC wins, and a share of the SEC championship. It marked only the second time in 83 seasons of competition that UK won the title.

Despite being projected near the bottom of the SEC standings entering the season, Kentucky opened league play by winning 15 of its first 16 games to garner national attention and eventually rise to its current position of No. 2 in the rankings.

Mingione also won the award in 2017 after guiding the Cats to a super-regional appearance and was a member of the coaching staff the only other time that UK won the SEC in 2006.

Kentucky will open SEC Tournament play in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET against the winner of Tuesday's opening-round game between LSU and Georgia.



