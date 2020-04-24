Lynn Bowden Jr. is going from Big Blue to the Silver and Black.

Kentucky's all-purpose star was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night with the No. 80 pick overall.

Bowden was the 2019 Paul Hornung Award winner, which honors the nation's most versatile college football player. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns (averaging 7.9 yards per carry) and caught 30 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown to earn first-team All-American honors.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native had one of the most unique seasons of any player in the country. After UK lost its top three quarterbacks to injuries, Bowden shifted from wide receiver to quarterback. He rallied the Wildcats to six wins in their final eight games, rushing for more than 200 yards on three occasions.

In his final game as a Wildcat, Bowden rushed for an NCAA record 233 yards and threw a late touchdown pass to help UK come from behind to defeat Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

As a sophomore, he played wide receiver almost exclusively. catching 67 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns. He also excelled on special teams, returning two punts for touchdowns.

Bowden is the 11th player drafted from Kentucky since Mark Stoops was named head coach prior to the 2013 season.

He'll be the first Wildcat to play for the new Las Vegas Raiders. Previous UK players who joined the Oakland or LA Raiders include Rodger Bird (1966-68), George Blanda (1967-75), Warren Bryant (1984), Bob Dougherty (1960-63), Ricky Lumpkin (2013-14), Vito “Babe” Parilli (1960), Derrick Ramsey (1978-83) and Glenn Shaw (1963-64).

BOWDEN’S MAJOR 2019 ACCOLADES:

* Paul Hornung Award Winner

* First-Team All-America, All-Purpose (Athlon, Associated Press, ESPN.com, AFCA FBS Coaches, SI.com, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News, USA Today, The Athletic)

* First-Team All-SEC, All-Purpose (AP, Coaches, Athlon, Phil Steele)

* Belk Bowl Most Valuable Player

* All-Bowl Team (AP, ESPN.com, USA Today, Sports Illustrated)