Kentucky's Kinnard a semifinalist for Outland Trophy

Kentucky's Darian Kinnard has been named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation's most outstanding lineman.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound offensive tackle, has anchored the Wildcats' highly respected offensive line as a senior. He is coming off Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his play in UK's 34-17 win over Vanderbilt.

The senior from Knoxville, Tenn., is joined on the FWAA's list of semifinalists by Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, and Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Kinnard has played in 43 career games for the Cats, including 36 consecutive starts for the "Big Blue Wall." Kentucky is averaging 186.3 rushing yards per game this season and just produced another 1,000-yard runner in the form of Chris Rodriguez.

The UK standout is the only P5 offensive tackle who ranks in the nation's Top 10 in both run blocking and pass blocking this season as evaluated by Pro Football Focus.

He is also one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

The six semifinalists will be pared to three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and the recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 9.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award behind the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.