CatsIllustrated - Kentucky's Joey Gatewood granted eligibility appeal by SEC

Gatewood is expected to be listed at No. 2 on the UK depth chart behind senior starter Terry Wilson but was praised for his play during preseason camp and could factor into the Wildcats' plans moving forward.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., Gatewood was an Elite 11 quarterback finalist as a high school senior before signing with Auburn. The dual-threat athlete rushed for 176 and three touchdowns while completing five of eight passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman with the Tigers.

We’re excited that @joey1gatewood has received waivers from the @NCAA and @SEC and will be eligible to play this season. We’re thankful that the SEC Presidents and Commissioner @GregSankey took into account the unique circumstances around this season.

The announcement was accompanied by a statement from Sankey regarding waivers during an unusual season affected by Covid-19. The news regarding leniency could also affect UK basketball transfer Olivier Sarr, who is transferring into John Calipari's program from Wake Forest but has yet to receive a ruling.

STATEMENT FROM SEC COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY ON TRANSFER WAIVERS:

“In consideration of current circumstances resulting from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including eligibility relief provided to student-athletes in August by the NCAA, and in anticipation of changes to NCAA transfer legislation, the Southeastern Conference today approved a number of transfer waiver requests that originated from member institutions seeking exceptions to the long-standing Conference bylaw that requires intraconference transfers serve a year in residence before being eligible to compete.

“It must be stated unequivocally that these approvals are solely a reflection of the unique circumstances present and should not be interpreted as endorsement of the rationale set forth by individuals seeking these waivers. These are unprecedented times in which decisions about eligibility and competitive opportunities demand consideration of the current challenges facing our student-athletes and schools as a result of COVID-19. In a non-COVID environment there may have been a different outcome for some of the waiver requests determined today.

“Our member institutions have been clear in the past that they oppose immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers. Given the increased number of waiver requests this year, and a changing national landscape related to student-athlete transfer issues, it is evident that the current transfer bylaw must undergo a thorough review by Conference membership in the most timely manner possible and prior to the 2021-22 academic year.”